The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation says it is partnering Shell Petroleum Development Company to grow existing business relationship to increase the nation’s crude oil reserves.

The corporation disclosed this in a statement issued by its spokesman, Ndu Ughamadu, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ughamadu said the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Malam Mele Kyari, disclosed this when he welcomed a high level Shell delegation led by the Vice-President of Shell Nigeria and Gabon, Peter Costello, to the NNPC Towers in Abuja.

Kyari acknowledged the fact that Shell was its oldest and biggest partner in upstream operations and would continue to enhance the relationship for the benefit of the industry.

He said that NNPC would work with Shell to expedite action on some crucial deepwater projects and create enabling environment to entrench the ideals of transparency and enduring governance framework for the industry.

Earlier, speaking on behalf of the Shell delegation, Osagie Okunbor, Managing Director of SPDC and Chairman of Shell Companies in Nigeria, congratulated the NNPC GMD on his appointment while expressing confidence in his ability to steer the industry to enviable height.

Okunbor said Shell was in agreement with Kyari’s vision and growth trajectory for the industry as laid out in his blueprint.

He noted that the essence of the visit was to “underline our unflinching support for you and your team”.