NNPC records 112 oil theft incidents in Niger Delta in seven days + Video

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has revealed that it recorded 112 incidences of crude oil theft in the Niger Delta.

The oil firm revealed this in a documentary on: “War on crude oil theft,” excerpts of which were shared on its X handle.

According to the narration in the documentary, the incidents were recorded between December 23 and 29, 2023.

IT was revealed that within the one-week period, 14 illegal pipeline connections were uncovered and 42 illegal refineries destroyed.

The documentary narration had it: “In the past week, 42 illegal refineries were discovered in Konsho and Tebidaba in Bayelsa State; Obokofia in Imo State; Ogidigben, Mereje and Obodo Omadina in Delta State.

“Illegal refineries in Umuire, Abia State and Upata in Rivers State were also discovered and destroyed.

“In Owaza, Abia State, a tunnel covering an illegal connection was also uncovered, while 10 cases of vandalism were discovered.

“Illegal storage sites were discovered in Ebocha and Ton Kiri in Rivers State, where oil pits were found.

“In Ogbia, Bayelsa State, sacks of crude oil were discovered.

“More illegal storage sites were uncovered in Urhonigbe in Edo State, Ekuku-Agbor and Bomadi in Delta State.

“Eight of these incidents took place in the deep water, 46 in the eastern region and 32 in the central region, while 26 took place in the western region.

“Between the 23rd and 26th of December, 2023, 18 suspects were arrested.”