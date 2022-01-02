NNPC reacts as fire guts Port Harcourt refinery

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited says the January 1 fire outbreak at the Port Harcourt Refining Company was minor.

The fire was caused by a spark while a 33,000-litre truck was discharging naphtha into a tank at the refinery.

According to the NNPC, the inferno was contained in less than two hours.

“The fire affected only the discharging truck and the pump bay. No other property was damaged,” NNPC’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Garba Muhammad, stated on Sunday in Abuja.

Muhammad added that the PHRC management mobilised the safety structure at the refinery immediately.

He stated also that support by the Federal Fire Service was helpful in bringing the fire under control speedily.

He added: “Residents in the neighbourhood of the facility have no cause to worry as safety of life and of property is at the top of management’s priority list.

“The management and staff of PHRC also extend their profound appreciation to all those that contributed to bringing a speedy end to the fire.”