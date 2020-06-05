The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has raised an alarm over prevalent low grade and contaminated AGO, otherwise called diesel, offered at discounted prices in parts of the Country.

The warning was contained in a report by NNPC Retail Limited Managing Director, Sir Billy Okoye, admonishing motorists to be wary of the off-spec products, a release by NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, has said.

Okoye stated that the warning became necessary because the low grade, contaminated diesel is harmful to machines and environment, explaining that NNPC Retail Limited as a market leader considered it incumbent upon it to alert the public on the subject.

He assured consumers that NNPC Retail Limited deals only in premium, high-quality products in the interest of Nigerian motorists and users, urging consumers to patronise the company’s stations where the quality of their products is assured.

As a deregulated product, diesel is also imported by other major and independent marketers in the Country.