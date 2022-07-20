NNPC quietly approves hike in petrol, ex-depot prices + Full adjustments

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has approved an upward review in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit from N165 per litre to a maximum of N184 per litre, effective today (Tuesday).

The adjustment of pump price also comes with that of the ex-depot price, the NNPC told marketers in a list it released.

The NNPC, in a notice to fuel marketers, directed them to change the petrol price on pumps to the new price effective today.

This was even as the company equally increased the ex-depot price from N148.17 to a maximum of N167 per litre.

This came after weeks of petrol scarcity resurfaced across the country as fuel retailers were adopting different price bands to force unofficial deregulation attempts.

According to industry sources, based on the official exchange rate of N422 to $1, the landing cost of PMS is N430 per litre.

But for those who buy dollars at the black market, the least they can bring in petrol is over N600 per litre.

A source in the industry told The Eagle Online: “You can see that the situation is a very serious one.

“With the new approved prices now, the government is subsidising the balance, which is why the subsidy is over N4 trillion already this year.

“The argument that the prices would be lower if we refine locally is not entirely true.

“The production cost will still be high

“One, we should pray that the Russia-Ukraine war should come to an end.

“Then a stop should be put to pipeline vandalisation, which is a long term solution anyway, which will help us to boost our crude production.

“Then, we should cut down on our import of consumable products to check capital flight.”

The source also said that some marketers would prefer to take the products across Nigerian borders to sell at higher prices because the government was subsidising and they would make more more outside the country.

The source added: “For example, a fully loaded truck taken across the border to Chad, for example, would fetch the dealer about N17 million.

“So such a dealer would not mind to bribe everyone in order to reach the border with up to N7 million and would still make a profit of N10 million.

“This is the situation.”

According to the new pump prices approved by the NNPC, for the South West, it is N179, an increment of N14 from the original price of N165.

The North West and South East have a new price band of N184, meaning an increment of N19 for the two zones.

For the North East, it is an increment of N24, with NNPC Limited approving sale of petrol at N189, which is the highest in the country.

The South South and North Central, like the South West, have a new approved sales price of N179, meaning an increase of N14.

Abuja has an increase of N9, which means petrol will sell at N174, while in Lagos, the product is to be sold for N169, an increase of N4.

For the ex-depot price, the NNPC also made price adjustment across three areas from the flat rate of N148.17.

In Lagos, raw ex-depot price will be between N160 and N162.

For Warri/Oghara, the ex-depot price is between N162 and N165, while it will sell for between N165 and N167 in Port Harcourt.

Already, majority of filling stations in Lagos have adopted different price models.

While some filling stations have changed the price on their meters to reflect the current price they are selling at, others have left theirs to show the approved retail price of N165 per litre, but were selling above the displayed price.

Most Mobil filling stations were dispensing for N170 as at Monday.