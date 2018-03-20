NNPC operations to go paperless soon – Baru

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr Maikanti Baru, says the corporation is poised to go paperless in its operations soon.

Baru said this while inaugurating two commuters to achieve this purpose.

A statement by the NNPC Spokesman, Ndu Ughamadu, on Monday in Abuja, said the committees were: The Systems Applications and Products steering committee and the Group Process Council.

According to him, the committees will aid the corporation transform its operations from paperless to digital form.

He said the committees would be responsible for a holistic implementation of SAP and emplace enterprise resource planning which would serve as enablers for the achievement of the corporation’s success.

Baru said SAP was the platform for driving the transformation agenda of NNPC and the 12 Business Focus Areas which include: Ensuring security of the industry assets, Developing new business models, Providing viable alternative funding to Joint Venture Cash Calls, Increasing the nation’s production & reserves base and Growing NPDC oil and gas production.

Others are: Effecting refinery upgrade & expansion, embarking on renewable energy drive & frontier exploration, rehabilitating the nation’s oil & gas infrastructure, Strengthening NNPC ventures & common services, Enhancing staff professionalism & Accountability as well as their welfare.

He stated that the platform had the potential to significantly influence the corporation’s ability to compete, operate effectively and create value.

Baru said: “We have commissioned a new re-delivery project to address the existing SAP challenges we are facing, we are implementing new solutions to manage some of our existing processes not currently on SAP.

“It will also enable us obtain value from our investments in SAP and provide a working environment where our strategic focus areas are managed in an efficient and effective manner.”

He said the Project Steering Committee would be responsible for the overall success of the project and would provide oversight on management of project issues and risks approve strategic decisions on SAP, ensure such decisions align with the strategic objectives of NNPC.

He said: “It will also act as SAP ambassadors across the NNPC group to ensure business commitment and ownership of processes deployed on the platform.”

The NNPC boss added that the GPC was accountable for ensuring that processes are optimized and end-to-end assessment of processes are carried out before implementation on SAP.

He charged members of the two committees to firmly establish SAP as the single source of truth for the corporation’s business transactions.

Baru said: “Let us all be change agents in this journey, drive user adoption, and also see ourselves as leaders committed to setting the right tone for SAP in order to ensure excellence and transparency in our operations.”

Members of the two committees were drawn from all the seven autonomous business units and all the strategic business units of the NNPC.