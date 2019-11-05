The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation says it is expanding and integrating gas pipeline network systems to meet the unprecedented domestic gas demand nationwide.

The corporation said it had also put strategies in place to guarantee seamless nationwide supply and distribution of petroleum products.

Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director, NNPC, made the disclosure on Tuesday while speaking at the NNPC Day in the ongoing 2019 Lagos International Trade Fair.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that over 2000 foreign and local exhibitors are participating in the 33rd Edition of the fair taking place at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.

Kyari, represented by Kate Iheme, Managing Director, National Engineering and Technical Company, said the NNPC stands out as the chief enabler of the Nigerian economy.

He said under its ongoing reforms, the NNPC was transforming from a traditional oil and gas entity into an integrated energy outfit with interest in power generation and transmission.

According to him, the decision to diversify into the power sector is hinged on the need to bridge the huge energy gap in the Nigerian market.

Kyari said: “It is common knowledge that NNPC is expanding and integrating gas pipeline network systems to meet the unprecedented domestic gas demand nationwide.

“Towards this end, significant progress has been recorded in the execution of some key on-going gas pipeline infrastructure projects like the Escravos Lagos Pipelines System and the 0B3, among other gas infrastructure projects.

“Before now, the corporation had also completed the repair of the vandalised 20-inch ELPS-A pipeline, thereby ensuring gas supply to gas-fired power plants and also supply into the West African Gas Pipeline.”

He said the NNPC had also increased supply of gas to industries to keep then running, thereby guaranteeing the employment of workers and impacting positively the economy of the nation.

Kyari added that the NNPC downstream entities namely: the Petroleum Products Marketing Company, the Nigerian Pipelines and Storage Company, NNPC Retail and NNPC Shipping, had also enhanced petroleum products supply and distribution.

