NNPC Foundation trains Youth Corps members on financial literacy

In its bid to build the capacity of the youth towards making them employers of labour, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Foundation in partnership with Kudimata Nigeria Limited, a financial education outfit has trained the Batch C members of the National Youth Service Corps in basic financial literacy skills.

The training aligned with the objectives of the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development scheme of the NYSC.

It had its maiden edition featuring Batch B stream in the past months.

So far, over 118,000 youth corps members have been trained in financial literacy, while about 70,000 are being trained across the 37 NYSC orientation camps in the country at the moment.

Speaking during the training, the Managing Director, NNPC Foundation, Emmanuella Arukwe, described financial literacy as not only the bedrock of all successes in the ever-competitive labour market, but a journey towards attaining self-actualisation, thereby heralding the trajectory to sustainable prosperity of the nation.

Arukwe, who implored the corps members to leverage on the knowledge garnered from the training to avert white collar job syndrome, added that the NNPC Foundation is committed to impacting the youth corps members to become employers of labour.

She said: “We are partnering with both NYSC and Kudimata to bring financial literacy to the corps members, as this will help them make better-informed decisions.

“We are very passionate about young people and NYSC is a veritable ground as it cuts across 20 to 30 years old youth, thus making it the right demography.

“This programme cuts across the 36 states of the country including the Federal Capital Territory.

“This is the first step towards a series of programmes that will culminate in instilling entrepreneurship in the Corps members.

“After this training, those who pass the examination by 70 percent will move to the next stage.

“The next stage will keep them better informed on how to run businesses to ensure success in their businesses.

“Thereafter, we will do a pitching where those who are properly trained will be selected and be given start-up kits to go ahead and be on their own.”

Addressing unemployment as the greatest problem of young graduates, the said: “We are aware of unemployment as a challenge plaguing young graduates and we recognise the need to empower the youths through capacity building of this magnitude for them to empower the whole nation.

“This training will help reduce unemployment and underemployment in Nigeria, thereby making the corps members employers of labour.”

In her remarks, the FCT Coordinator of the NYSC, Winifred Shokpeka, expressed her profound gratitude to both the NNPC Foundation and Kudimata Nigeria Limited for their unwavering support to empower the corps members to enable them to become self-reliant individuals and wealth creators.

Shokpeka described the training as a platform for young people to learn the best ways of managing their finances, while also grooming them to become good managers of resources.

She said: “Going forward, I’m confident that they will put what they have learnt to use by utilising their funds well as they are now aware of how to earn, maintain and multiply their finances.

“We are striving to see them becoming business owners tomorrow through further mentorship.”

One of the corps members at the NYSC orientation camp in Abuja, Prudence Enema, said: “I’m thrilled that the NNPC Foundation took their time to train us on financial literacy.

“Wwe are aware that financial literacy is very important and we have learnt a lot on how to multiply our money in order not to suffer in the future.”

Another corps member, Okeke Ugochukwu, revealed that the training was worthwhile as the importance of saving and categorisation of finances were taught effectively.