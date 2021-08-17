NNPC commits to supporting NLNG

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, has reiterated the corporation’s commitment to supporting the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited towards achieving its goal of becoming a global LNG company of choice.

Speaking as a Guest of Honour at the 2021 NLNG Health Safety and Environment (HSE) Day, the GMD, who was represented by the Group General Manager, LNG Investment Management Services (LIMS), Nike Kolawole, said HSE was a critical determinant of business performance success across the oil and gas industry.

Kyari stated that as a principal shareholder in the company, NNPC would continue to ensure that NLNG placed more emphasis on HSE, stressing that “no matter the figures, indices or values recorded in production, sales, profit or revenue, a dismal HSE performance would lead to obliteration of long built achievement”.

He remarked that the rapid growth of NLNG from the base project (Trains 1 and 2) to six trains was unprecedented and commended the company for its ability to adapt and effectively manage changes within the period.

“Central to the world-class excellent record is the company’s unprecedented HSE culture, placing priority on safety performance ahead of other performance indices. Your consistent emphasis on human performance principles through Goal Zero deserves applauds”, he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the outgoing Managing Director of NLNG, Tony Attah, said the focus of this year’s HSE Day was on identifying the weak and dark corners for continuous improvement on the organization’s HSE policy.