NNPC/CNL JV donates hospital equipment to Ijaw, Itsekiri cottage hospitals

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Chevron Nigeria Limited Joint Venture (CNL) on Monday donated healthcare equipment and pharmaceutical products to two cottage hospitals in Delta.

The two cottage hospitals are at Egbema/Gbaramatu kingdom and Ogidigben in Warri South-North and Warri South-West Local Government Areas.

The hospital equipment were donated to the two CNL-sponsored cottage hospitals at Tsekeluwu and Oporoza in Gbaramatu Kingdom and the Government Cottage hospital at Ogidigben in the Warri Kingdom.

The Egbema- Gbaramatu Communities Development Foundation (EGCDF) and the Itsekiri Regional Development Committee (IRDC) received the equipment in Warri on behalf of the cottage hospitals.

Some of the medical items included wheel chairs, ultrasound scanner, nebuliser, oxygen cylinder with trolley, stethoscopes, genotype machine, patient monitors and binoculars microscope.

Others are paediatric UV light system, baby incubators, auto urine analyser, laboratory incubators, manual suction machine, electric suction machine, mercurial sphygmomanometer and neubar chamber.

The CNL General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs (PGPA), Mr Esimaje Brikinn, was represented by the Senior Government & Public Affairs Advisor, PGPA, Mr Happy Apai, at the handing over ceremony.

Brikinn said the gesture was part of the company’s contributions to EGCDF and IRDC communities to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS) on healthcare.

“We thank the Delta Government for always supporting the GMoU. CNL is proud to be part of this.

“We believe that our business success is tied to the progress and prosperity of the people we collaborate with and the communities where we work.

“Everywhere we work, we demonstrate ethical, environmentally responsible, safe and respectful business practices.

“We also contribute to the achievement of the SDGs. As we would say, we are in the business of driving human progress.

“Our primary contribution is by safely developing and delivering affordable and reliable energy that is necessary for social and economic progress.

“Additionally, we contribute through our work in protecting people and the environment and by investing in health, education and economic development,” he said.

Brikinn also thanked the traditional rulers of Egbema-Gbaramatu Kingdoms and the Warri Kingdom, as well as the entire people for their commitment in actualising the objectives of the GMoU.

The Commissioner for Health in Delta, Dr. Ononyi Mordi, who was represented by Managing Director, Central Hospital, Warri, Dr. Patrick Omu, said the government was happy to always partner with people and environment-friendly companies such as Chevron.

The Chairman of EGCDF, Mr Joseph Wuruyai, and Public Relations Officer (PRO) of IRDC, Mr Moses Fregene, received the items on behalf of the communities.

They thanked Chevron, Delta government and other stakeholders for the donations and promised to ensure proper use of the items.