The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation has restated its commitment to the partnership with the Government of Kebbi State for the production of biofuels, describing the project as viable and in tandem with the global transition to renewable energy.

The Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, disclosed this while receiving the Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Atiku Bagudu, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja on Thursday.

Kyari said the rice production programme in the state was a definite boost to the biofuels project, adding that the linkage of the agricultural sector with the energy sector would facilitate economic growth and bring prosperity to the citizens.

“We will go ahead and renew the Memorandum of Understanding and bring in any necessary amendment that is required to make this business run faster,” the GMD stated.

Mallam Kyari also hinted of plans for the Corporation to resume active exploration activities in the Sokoto Basin.

Earlier in his remarks, the Kebbi State Governor expressed appreciation to the NNPC for its cooperation on the biofuel project.

He said the cassava programme was well on course but the same cannot be said of the sugarcane programme as the targeted milestone was yet to be attained.

Governor Bagudu assured the GMD of his commitment to the success of the project.

Kebbi state is one of the states the Corporation is in partnership with for the development of renewable energy.