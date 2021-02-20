Zamfara United Football Club has beaten Kebbi United FC 2-0 to chalk up its second win on the trot in the ongoing Nigerian National League, the News Agency of Nigeria is reporting.

The match was played at the Sardauna Memorial Stadium, Gusau, under COVID-19 restrictions.

A statement on Saturday in Gusau by the Media Assistant to Zamfara United, Abubakar Almajir, said the match, which started at about 4:15pm, ended around 6:05 pm on Friday.

Commending Zamfara United players after the match, the Special Adviser to Governor Bello Matawalle in the Directorate of Sports Development, Alhaji Ahmad Bagu, expressed delight with the performance of the players and technical crew.

Almajir said: “Bagu appealed to them to maximise efforts ahead of up coming matches.

“The Zamfara FC players who scored goals during the encounter were Luiz Ntaji and Nasiru Na’ala.”