The Nigeria National League on Tuesday in Abuja released fixtures for the 2018/2019 league’s playoff matches to determine the four clubs which would qualify for the NNL Super 4 tournament.

Lawrence Katken, NNL’s Chief Operating Officer in a circular to the clubs said the scheduled playoff matches would last for 90 minutes each.

He said in the case of drawn matches, penalty shootouts would be used to determine the winners.

It stated: “In order to determine the four clubs that will qualify for the NNL Super 4 tournament, playoff matches have been scheduled for the qualifiers from the season’s eight groups.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that four clubs each from the Northern and Southern Conferences of the 2018/2019 NNL qualified for the Super 4 playoffs.

The playoffs will hold at four venues, namely: the Jos Township Stadium, Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi, Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba and the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.

All four playoff matches will take place on July 24.

According to the fixtures, NAF FC of Abuja will take on Jigawa Golden Stars of Hadeija at the Jos Township Stadium.

FRSC FC of Abuja will tackle Adamawa United of Yola at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi.

Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan will confront Akwa Starlets FC of Uyo at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

Also, Dynamite FC of Benin will do battle against Warri Wolves at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.

The four winners will proceed to the NNL Super 4 tournament scheduled for July 31 to August 3 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

The four qualifiers also automatically qualify for the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League.