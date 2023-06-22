NNL, others to get Governing Boards

The Nigeria Football Federation has unveiled plans to constitute governing board for the Nigeria National League and league cadres.

The move by the football governing body was contained in a NFF executive committee communique on Tuesday.

The board promised to, within the next two weeks, constitute the Governing Boards for the Nigeria National League, Nigeria Women Football League and Nationwide League One.

The Board approved, with immediate effect, an increase in the number of persons in each of the Federation’s standing committees to seven from the five provided for in the Statutes.

Meanwhile, the NFF expressed satisfaction and delight with the efforts put into the organisation of the just-concluded Nigeria Premier Football League season and the NPFL Playoff Championship by the Interim Management Committee headed by Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, and declared without mincing words that the Committee has fulfilled its mandate with distinction.