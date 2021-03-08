Osun United Football Club of Osogbo have been banished to the Ilorin Township Stadium and fined the sum of N300,000 for breaching COVID-19 protocols.

Emmanuel Adesanya, the Chief Operating Officer of the Nigeria National League, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Adesanya said the offence was committed during the club’s Week 4 match against Vandrezzer FC of Lagos.

“A video evidence captured the club’s supporters behaving unruly and molesting their opponent’s officials,” he said.

The club, whose home matches are played at the Osogbo Township Stadium, were said to have violated Articles 16.1 to 16.5 of the rules guiding the league.

They were also said to have disregarder a circular 119 dated February 22, 2021.

The statement said: “Osun United are fined the sum of N300,000 only, for breach of COVID-19 protocols as directed by the league body via our circular 119.

“The team will play their subsequent home matches at the Ilorin Township Stadium and they are enjoined to liaise with the Kwara State Football Association on the matter.

“For the breach of the closed-doors order by the club and Osun State Football Association, the match is considered as no match.

“Therefore, it shall be replayed at a neutral ground with Osun United FC bearing all the cost of indemnities of match officials.”

Meanwhile, other punitive measures handed to the club include the replacement of a damaged equipment of Vandrezzer FC.

The club and the State FA were also given seven days to produce the supporters recorded in the video for further sanctions.