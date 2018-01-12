NNL new entrants, Real Bees FC, begin recruitment of players

Real Bees Football Club of Kaduna, a new entrant into the Nigeria National League, has commenced recruitment of players ahead of the 2017/2018 season, the club spokesman said on Friday.

Vincent Akinbami, the club’s Media Officer, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Kaduna that the recruitment would run for three weeks.

Akinbami said the second phase of the recruitment exercise would hold in Birnin-Kebbi at a date to be announced later.

He said: “This will serve as a means of employment to our footballers in the two states.’’

The club spokesman assured that the club would be professional in every aspect as obtainable in Europe because the club accounts would meet international financial reporting standards.

He said there were lots of talented footballers in the country who needed to be exposed, adding that this was the club’s little way of contributing to sports development.

NAN reports that the new club is being financed by Samaila Sambawa, a former Minister of Sports.