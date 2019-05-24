Organisers of the Nigeria National League (NNL), the second tier of Nigeria’s football league, have placed the 2018/2019 season on hold.

Lawrence Katken, the NNL Chief Operating Officer, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja said the league would be going on a two weeks break.

Katken said this became necessary in order to allow the league’s clubs featuring in the round of 64 matches of the 2019 Aiteo Cup competition to properly participate in the competition.

He noted that the move also meant that Match Day 7 fixtures earlier scheduled for this weekend would no longer hold, adding that new dates would be announced by the NNL.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Aiteo Cup round of 64 matches are billed to hold from Saturday to June 13 at designated match venues across the country.

NNL has a total of 14 clubs taking part in the round of 64 matches.

They include ABS FC of Ilorin, Aklosendi International of Lafia, Crown FC of Ogbomosho, EFCC FC of Abuja, Ekiti United of Ado-Ekiti and Jigawa Golden Stars of Dutse.

Others are Kogi United of Lokoja, Gateway United of Abeokuta, Rovers of Calabar and Mighty Jets of Jos.

The rest are Osun United of Osogbo, Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan, Warri Wolves and Sokoto United.

Katken then enjoined the NNL clubs to avoid acts capable of bringing the beautiful game to disrepute.

He said: “We trust that all our clubs participating in the competition will go on to do us proud.

“They must ensure they win and put up a decent performance too as we do expect them to play by the rules.

“This is wishing all our teams the best of luck in the Aiteo Cup,’’ he said.

AITEO CUP MEN’S COMPETITION ROUND OF 64 FIXTURES

(Venues, Dates and Times in parenthesis)

Rangers International vs Niger Tornadoes Feeders (Ibadan, June 12, 4 p.m.)

Kebbi United vs Lobi Stars (Kaduna, June 12, 4 p.m.)

Gateway United FC vs Almar FC (Ibadan, May 26, 4 p.m.)

Abia Warriors vs Heartland Comets (Enugu, June 12, 4 p.m.)

Ambassadors FC vs Yobe Desert Stars (Bauchi, June 12, 4 p.m.)

Warri Wolves vs Doma United (Lokoja, May 28, 4 p.m.)

Rivers United vs FC Timber Loaders (Lafia, June 12, 4 p.m.)

Sokoto United vs Akwa United (Abuja, June 12, 4 p.m.)

Walli Flamingoes vs Delta Force (Abuja, June 12, 2 p.m.)

Cynosure FC vs Mighty Jets (Makurdi, May 26, 4 p.m.)

Gombe United vs FC IfeanyiUbah Feeders (Lokoja, June 12, 2 p.m.)

Niger Tornadoes vs Fasbir FC (Katsina, June 12, 4 p.m.)

Enyimba International FC vs Kano Pillars Feeders (Ilorin, June 12, 4 p.m.)

Yobe Desert Feeders vs Smart City FC (Minna, May 25, 4 p.m.)

Gwandu United vs Katsina United (Gusau, June 12, 4 p.m.)

Osun United Vs Shooting Stars (Ekiti, May 25, 4 p.m.)

Ekiti United vs Ebonyi United (Ogwashi-Ukwu, May 25, 4 p.m.)

Jigawa Golden Stars vs Bendel Insurance FC (Minna, June 12, 4 p.m.)

Spartans FC vs Port Harcourt City FC (Benin City, May 27, 2 p.m.)

Police FC Osogbo vs El-Kanemi Warriors (Lafia, June 12, 2 p.m.)

Kogi United vs Akure City FC (Ilorin, May 28, 2 p.m.)

Setraco United vs Plateau United (Makurdi, June 12, 4 p.m.)

Amanda FC vs Calabar Rovers (Abakaliki, May 25, 4 p.m.)

Wikki Tourists vs Qatar FC (Damaturu, June 12, 4 p.m.)

Layin Zomo FC vs Sunshine Stars (Lokoja, June 12, 4 p.m.)

FC De-Leo vs EFCC FC (Ilorin, May 25, 4 p.m.)

Katsina United Feeders vs Nasarawa United (Kaduna, June 12, 2 p.m.)

Aklosendi FC vs Zabgai FC (Jos, May 25, 2 p.m.)

Crown FC vs Bayelsa United Feeders (Benin City, May 25, 2 p.m.)

Kwara United vs Ben Ayade FC (Nanka, June 12, 4 p.m.)

Adamawa Heroes vs ABS FC (Jos, May 25, 4 p.m.)

Aspire FC vs Kano Pillars (Abuja, June 13, 4 p.m.)

AITEO CUP WOMEN’S COMPETITION ROUND OF 25 FIXTURES

Capital City Dove vs FC Robo (Akure, June 12, 4 p.m.)

Osun Babes vs Linda Ayade FC (Warri, June 12, 4 p.m.)

Police Machine vs Vera Gold Angels (Enugu, June 12, 2 p.m.)

Solo Wonders vs Bayelsa Queens (Port Harcourt, June 12, 4 p.m.)

Crystal Academy vs Pelican Stars (Owerri, June 12, 4 p.m.)

Edo Queens vs YEF Queens (Lagos, June 12, 4 p.m.)

Olori Babes vs Moje Babes (Akure, June 12, 2 p.m.)

Young Talents 99 vs Fortress Ladies (Ado-Ekiti, June 12, 4 p.m.)

Kaduna Queens vs Abia Angels (Lokoja, June 13, 4 p.m.)

. Rivers Angels, Adamawa Queens, Sunshine Queens, Delta Queens, Nasarawa Amazons, Confluence Queens and Ibom Angels all draw bye to the Round of 16.

NAN.