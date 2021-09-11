NNL fines Insurance N1m

The Nigeria National League, NNL has fined Insurance of Benin the sum of one million naira (N1, 000 000.00) following the encroachment and assault of match officials by its supporters in the matchday 2 of the ongoing NNL Super 8 in Enugu.

Supporters of Insurance assaulted match officials at the end of regulation time in the match against Ekiti United on Friday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

Consequently, NNL has directed Bendel Insurance to pay the one million fine within 12 hours and also to fish out the fans that attacked the match officials after the match.

In addition, Bendel Insurance FC is to identify their supporters that played major role in the assault of match officials at the end of the game against Ekiti United FC, failure of which will compel the League to ban all Bendel Insurance FC supporters from entering the stadium in their last group match in the ongoing Super 8 competition.

The sanction on Insurance FC is in line with article 26.1, 26.2, 16.2 and 22.17 of the NNL rule book for bringing the super 8 tournament to disrepute.

NNL strongly noted that the refusal to comply with this directive by Bendel Insurance will attract further sanctions.