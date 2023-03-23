NNL: ABS FC unveil 30 players, partner three academies

ABS Football Club of Ilorin on Wednesday unveiled 30 new players ahead of the commencement of the 2022/2023 Nigeria National League season.

The club’s Director of Football, Alloy Chukwuemeka, made this development known in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Chukwuemeka said the club was also embarking on a partnership, exchange of players and development programme with three football academies.

He said: “We will continue to promote professionalism in the running of the team, in line with the foundations laid by the founding fathers.

“Because our mission for this season is to qualify for the country’s premier league, the Nigeria Professional Football League.”

Chukwuemeka urged the club’s players, technical crew members and other staff to team up with the management by striving hard to give the youth the needed opportunity to grow.

“We have signed partnership agreement with Okaa Sports, Dickalo Football Academy and Sunrise Football Academy, and we will make the relationship count,” he said.

Adelodun Abdullahi signed the partnership on behalf of Okaa Sports, while Ayodele Ogunlade signed for Dickalo Football Academy.

Adeniran Kayode, the Chief Executive Officer of Sunrise Academy, signed for his club, while Alloy Chukwuemeka signed for ABS FC.

The Chairman of Kwara State Football Association, Idris Musa, commended ABS FC for sustaining its youth development legacies, and charged the players to be dedicated, disciplined and committed to the club’s cause.

In some of the goodwill messages, the Chairperson, Female Football Development Committee of Kwara FA, Segilola Alaya, and the Kwara Pillar of Sports, Oladimeji Thompson, charged the players to remain focused.

They urged the players to take advantage of the opportunity provided for them by the club.

Adamu Sanni, father of Murtala Sanni, one of the players unveiled, who came all the way from Zamfara State to witness the ceremony, prayed for the team.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that players unveiled include Godwin Yakubu, Sunday Dennis, David Mark, Samson Funsho, Innocent Goodness, AbdulRazaq Quadri, Walliyullahi Adebayo and Wisdom Hyginus.

Others are Johnson Ayanbukola, Anas Ibrahim, Surajudeen Malik, Michael Oyelade, Barthilome Obinna, Murtala Sanni, Darlington Iwu, Richest Abuzor, Emmanuel Damilola and Yusuf Salman.

The rest are Gabriel Adesusi, Saka Abdulmajeed, Badmus Abdulraheem, Ngbede Ongaji, Ali Babatunde, Chisom Nwandu, Saad Akeem, Adekeye Bayo, Abdulateef AbdulRazaq and Salman Lasoju.

ABS FC will begin their campaign in the 2022/2023 NNL against Mailantarki Football Club of Abuja at the Soun Stadium in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.