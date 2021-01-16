Ahead of the 2020/2021 Nigeria National League, Crown FC of Ogbomoso says its home matches will be played at Maracana Stadium, Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

The Media Officer of the club, Tunji Alabi, who made the disclosure on Saturday in Lagos, said the change of venue from the club’s traditional home ground, Soun of Ogbomoso Township Stadium, was due to the ongoing reconstruction.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the management of NNL had earlier announced that the league is expected to start on January 30 at various centres nationwide.

The announcement of the beginning of the second tier of the nation’s league came after the Annual General Meeting of the NNL in Abakaliki, Ebonyi, State, which was declared open by the Nigeria Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, on Friday.

The AGM was attended by the representatives of the 46 participating teams at the Salt Lake Hotel, Abakaliki.

Alabi said Crown would host Imo-based Jossy FC in the league’s opener at the Maracana Stadium, LAUTECH, Ogbomoso.

He said in a statement: “Crown Football FC has been grouped alongside 10 other teams in the Group B2 in the Southern Conference in the 2020/2021 NNL campaign.

“The team is grouped with Bendel Insurance FC, Joy Cometh FC, J. Atete FC, Apex Krane FC, Remo Stars FC, Ibom Youth FC, FC One Rocket, Godosky FC, and Bayelsa United FC.

“Others are Abia Comets FC, Jossy FC and Gateway Utd FC all in Group B2 in the Southern Conference.

“For our first match, we will host Jossy FC from far away Imo at the Maracana Stadium of the LAUTECH pitch on Saturday, January 30 at 4pm.

“The Soun Township Stadium, our traditional home ground is under reconstruction to international standard by the Oyo State Government.

“This necessitated the use of the LAUTECH football pitch to execute our matches for the NNL 2020/2021 season.

“Also in compliance with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and as directed by the League Organising Body, full COVID-19 protocols will be observed and the game will be played without spectators.”

NAN reports that the 46 contesting club for the NNL have been grouped in four conferences: Northern Conference A1 and A2, and Southern Conference B1 and B2.

The Northern Conference A1 consists of El-Kanemi FC of Maiduguri, EFCC FC of Abuja, NAF FC of Kaduna, OYAH Sports FC, Rarara FC, Sokoto FC and Aklosendi International FC.

Others are Gombe United FC, Green Berets FC, Mighty Jets FC and FC Taraba.

The clubs in the Northern Conference A2 are: Niger Tornadoes, Road Safety FC, DMD FC, Malumfashi FC, Kebbi United FC, Yobe Deserts Star FC, Zamfara FC, Kogi United FC, ABS FC and Real Stars FC.

Southern Conference B1: Go Round FC, Stationery Stores FC, 3SC FC, Dynamite FC, Delta Force FC, Nilayo FC, Nnewi FC, Vandrezzer FC, Ekiti United FC, Rover FC, Giant Brillars FC and Akajobi FC.

Southern Conference B2: Bendel Insurance FC, Joy Cometh FC, Crown FC, J.Atete FC, Apex Crane FC, Remo Stars FC, Ibom Youth FC, FC One Rocket, Godosky FC, Bayelsa FC, Abia Cometh FC, Jossy FC and Gateway FC.