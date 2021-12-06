Nnewi, Onitsha grounded as traders, civil servants observe sit-at-home

The sit-at-home in the industrial city of Nnewi on Monday was severe as market leaders refused to open following reported threats from hoodlums.

The situation was mild in Onitsha with movement of residents though markets, shops and banks all locked up.

In Awka, commercial activities resumed though skeletally. Majority of civil servants refused to go to their offices for fear of attack.

The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) had dissociated itself from the Monday’s sit-at-home but the fear of being harmed by hoodlums restricted movement of residents

The Nation gathered that one of the traders at Nnewi was killed by unknown persons about two weeks ago for announcing that people should go about their normal businesses

A source said: “It’s a terrible situation in Nnewi, the killing of one of the market leaders two weeks ago has continued to instill fear in the residents

“IPOB told the people to disregard the sit-at-home order but their members are still killing innocent citizens. Nnewi is like a ghost land now.”

One of the civil servants told The Nation they take Monday as an extension of the weekend, adding that anybody who wanted to lose his or her life should dare the hoodlums.

However, the Eke -Awka market and others within the environs opened for businesses but not on full scale while tricycle operators and few buses were seen plying the roads

The Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, insisted that the group was not responsible for any Monday sit-at-home, adding that people should go about their normal businesses

Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C Don Adinuba, told The Nation that nobody would flog adults to do the right thing

He added that the government had given the residents all assurances with security operatives to go about their normal businesses.