Nnamdi Kanu’s trial: Ekweremadu disagrees with Buhari

Former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has faulted the position of President Muhammadu Buhari that there cannot be a political solution to the ongoing trial of the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Ekweremadu said this on Saturday on a radio programme in Enugu State following the position of President Buhari.

The President had on Wednesday in an interview with Channels Television said he will not interfere in the works of the judiciary in the trial of Kanu.

But Ekweremadu during the radio programme said political solution should not be ruled out as it had been applied before.

He said: “Political solution in the Nnamdi Kanu’s matter is still very feasible.

“I also watched the Channels Television interview and I don’t think Mr. President ruled out a political solution.

“In fact, I would have been surprised if he said he would just release Nnamdi Kanu because there is independence of every arm of government, including the judiciary.

“There are procedures.

“I recall that it was exactly Mr. President’s response when I led a delegation of the South East Caucus of the Senate to see him on the Nnamdi Kanu issue in November 2016.

“But ultimately, we kept reaching out and dialoguing until we had a political solution, which resulted in the judiciary granting Mazi Nnamdi Kanu a bail because ultimately, everything will come to the judiciary because every arm of government is independent.”