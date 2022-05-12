Nnamdi Kanu’s release now rests with Ohanaeze Ndigbo — Umahi

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has said the release of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, now rests with the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

The Governor said this on Tuesday when he spoke with newsmen after a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

Umahi, who spoke with State House Correspondents after presenting a thank you letter to the President for visiting the state on May 5 and 6, 2022, dismissed the insinuation that the people of the South East were no longer interested in the “Nigeria Project”.

According to him, the people of the South East are not in support of any form of agitation or plans to secede from Nigeria.

He said: “I had many months back met with the President, where we had very detailed and frank discussion on that particular matter.

“South East people are tired and I have always said that we are not totally in support of agitation to secede from the Nigerian nation.

“We want to belong to the Nigerian nation and as the Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum, I have publicly said it, I have defended it, I don’t care about the attacks and those who have taken to the politics of that matter in our place.

“So, the President graciously granted my request for political solution, but you see, when the President repeatedly said the matter is in court, we must appreciate his pedigree and integrity.

“He cannot just as a President say he is going to destroy the matter in court.

“But there is always room for dialogue and out of court settlement and that is what we are looking for.

“He has said: ‘Your cultural leadership should be able to initiate that with Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer.’

“But this is over six months and we have been begging the President of Ohanaeze to take up that responsibility.

“So, that is the position and we are waiting for the President of Ohanaeze to kick-start this political dialogue.

“I met with the Attorney-General of the Federation.

“He is very well disposed to it,

“I have also met with the Director General of the Department of State Services and he is also disposed and the same with the Inspector General of Police.

“So the ball is in our hand.”