Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers arrive court, anticipate IPOB leader’s arrival (photos)

The legal team of the embattled leader of Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has arrived the federal high court Abuja, ABN TV reports.

Kanu who is standing trial over alleged terrorism is scheduled to appear before the trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako today.

His legal team led by Barr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor has since arrived, waiting for the DSS to produce Kanu in court.

Prince Kanu Meme, Nnamdi Kanu’s younger brother posted the picture of him and some legal representative of Nnamdi Kanu.

“I’ve arrived at Federal High Court, Abuja to #FreeNnamdiKanu. May the landmark victory recorded in Umuahia be crowned in Abuja today. So help us God!” Aloy Ejimakor, special counsel to Nnamdi Kanu wrote on his known Twitter handle.

Also expected to be in court to defend Kanu are Chukwuma Machukwu Umeh (SAN); and Chief Mike Ozekhome (Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN).