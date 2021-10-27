Nnamdi Kanu: United Nations writes Nigeria, Kenya

The United Nations has written to both Nigeria and Kenya over the trial of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

The development was disliked by the lawyer of the detained activist, Aloy Ejimakor, in a statement issued on Tuesday.

According to Ejimakor, the action taken by the United Nations followed a petition he and Kanu’s brother, Kanunta, authored.

He said the UN had thus issued an “Urgent Appeals” to both Nigeria and Kenya to avoid the violation of the fundamental human rights of Kanu.

He said the position of the UN was transmitted to both countries since August 26, but acknowledgment received by Nigeria’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, United States of America on September 17.

Ejimakor said in the statement: “In particular, the said Urgent Appeals state in part that the United Nations is alarmed by the alleged torture and ill-treatment Mr. Kanu has been subjected to during his illegal custody in Kenya.

“If confirmed, these allegations would constitute prima facie violations of fundamental human rights, including the right not to be arbitrarily deprived of liberty, and the absolute and non-derogable prohibition of torture and other ill-treatment under the International Covenant on Political and Civil Rights (ICCPR).

“The allegations in the case of Mr. Kanu raise serious violations of international human rights law and may cause irreparable damage to his life or personal integrity, which we believe warrants prompt attention.

“In this regard, we are considering to publicly express our concerns in this case in the near future, believing that the wider public should be informed about the implications of these allegations for the enjoyment and exercise of human rights in Kenya and Nigeria. Any public expression of concern in this regard, will indicate that we have been in contact with your Excellency’s Government to clarify the issue/s in question.

“While awaiting a reply, we urge that all necessary interim measures be taken to prevent any irreparable damage to the life or personal integrity of Mr. Kanu, halt the alleged violations and prevent their re-occurrence and in the event that the investigations support or suggest the allegations to be correct, to ensure the accountability of any person responsible of the alleged violations.”