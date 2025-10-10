Nnamdi Kanu: Sowore meets Jonathan in Abuja ahead of peaceful march

Human rights activist and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, on Friday met with former President Goodluck Jonathan over the continued detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, by the Department of State Services (DSS) on terrorism charges.

Sowore, who had initiated a march to the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja on October 20 to demand Kanu’s unconditional release, said in an X post that the ex-president agreed with him that there is an “urgent and compelling need to address this matter decisively and justly.”

He thanked Jonathan “for recognizing the importance of resolving Kanu’s case in the interest of peace, fairness, and national healing.”

According to him, Jonathan promised to meet with President Bola Tinubu to discuss the matter as soon as possible.

“With this, former President Jonathan joins a growing list of Nigerians who have called for justice in Nnamdi Kanu’s case, a list that already includes ex-Vice President @atiku, Femi Falana SAN, Senator @ShehuSani, and many others across political and regional divides,” the former presidential candidate wrote.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu remains in detention today because he took up the just cause of confronting the long-standing issue of marginalization in Nigeria.

“Like other ethnic and regional activists whose politically motivated cases have been withdrawn or dismissed, Nnamdi Kanu should also be released without further delay.”

Sowore called on all leaders, including Peter Obi, Governor Charles Soludo, Governor Alex Otti, Governor Francis Nwifuru, Governor Peter Mbah, Governor Hope Uzodimma, Oby Ezekwesili and John Mbata of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, “as well as Nigerians of conscience everywhere, to lend their voices to the call for justice and freedom.”

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has already given his support for the demonstration, describing it as defence of human rights.