Nnamdi Kanu: Primate Ayodele’s 2022 prophecy comes to ass

The prophecy of the Leader of INRI Evangelical Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has come to pass.

Primate Ayodele had in his 2022 Book of Prophecies, said that President Muhammadu Buhari will not grant amnesty to Kanu.

This was just as his prediction on the fallout between Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, and his legal team had come to pass.

The Prophet had said that a lawyer in the team would resign.

One of them, Pelumi Olajengbesi, did a few days ago.

On Kanu, President Buhari, contrary to the expectation of Nigerians, but as predicted by Ayodele, refused the call to grant him amnesty outside the purview of the judiciary.

Buhari, in an exclusive interview with Channels Television, said Kanu should go and face his treason trial.

He said he would not tamper with the work of the judiciary.

In his 90-page 2022 prophecies, Primate Ayodele revealed that Nnamdi Kanu will have it rough this year.

He revealed that the Nigerian Government isn’t ready to release him for one second.

These were his words: “Nnamdi Kanu will not find it so easy as well.

“He should still expect tough time because the government is not ready to free him for one second.

“He needs to be very prayerful and watchful this time around.

“The government does not have any plans to kill either Igboho or Kanu.”