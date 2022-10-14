Nnamdi Kanu only discharged, not acquitted — Federal Government

The Federal Government on Thursday reacted to the ruling of the Court of Appeal discharging the charge of terrorism against the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

The was contained in a statement by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

The reaction came hours after the Court of Appeal discharged Kanu of the charge in Abuja.

In the statement by the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Malami said: “The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has received the news of the decision of the Court of Appeal concerning the trial of Nnamdi Kanu.

“For the avoidance of doubt and by the verdict of the Court, Kanu was only discharged and not acquitted.

“Consequently, the appropriate legal options before the authorities will be exploited and communicated accordingly to the public.

“The decision handed down by the Court of Appeal was on a single issue that borders on rendition.

“Let it be made clear to the general public that other issues that predates rendition on the basis of which Kanu jumped bail remain valid issues for judicial determination.

“The Federal Government will consider all available options open to us on the judgment on rendition while pursuing determination of pre-rendition issues.”