Nnamdi Kanu: Ohaneze Youths back Sowore’s campaign, demand shutdown of Igbo shops, businesses across Nigeria 

The youth wing of the Igbo socio political organisation, Ohaneze Youth Council, has thrown its weight behind the campaign led by human rights activist and ex-presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, demanding the release of detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

This is as the group issued a national directive for a total closure of all Igbo-owned shops, markets, and businesses across Nigeria on Monday, October 20, 2025, in solidarity with the peaceful protest march to Aso Rock to demand the immediate and unconditional release of the IPOB leader.

The directive is contained in a statement signed by its National President, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, and sighted by The Eagle Online on Tuesday.

The statement read: “The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) Worldwide, under the leadership of the National President, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, hereby issues a national directive for a total closure of all Igbo-owned shops, markets, companies and businesses across the entire Federal Republic of Nigeria on Monday, 20th October 2025, in solidarity with the peaceful protest march to Aso Rock led by human rights activist Omoyele Sowore demanding the immediate and unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“This nationwide solidarity action is a moral and patriotic duty, a peaceful declaration that the Igbo nation stands firmly with truth, justice, and the rule of law.

“We cannot continue business as usual while a son of Igboland remains unjustly detained against multiple subsisting court judgments ordering his release.

DIRECTIVE DETAILS

Date of Action: Monday, 20th October 2025

Scope: This directive covers all Igbo shops, markets, business outlets companies, and transport operations across Nigeria.

Location Abuja(FCT)- Aso Rock: All Igbos resident and visiting are to join the Sowore-led peaceful protest march to Aso Rock, maintaining discipline, decorum, and the spirit of peaceful solidarity.

“In all other states of the Federation: All Igbo traders, transporters, artisans, and business operators are to close their shops, markets, and offices completely throughout the duration of the protest.

“Market and Union Leaders: All Igbo market chairmen, associations, and community leaders are directed to ensure full compliance and strict observance of this directive in their respective areas,” Igboayaka stated.

The group urged the Nigerian Police, and its sister security agencies as well as the Fire service and Nigeria RED CROSS to be on ground to engage in their official responsibility as citizens of the federal republic of Nigeria demonstrate their civil rights/fundamental rights.

It further clarified that, “This action is a non-violent expression of unity and conscience. It is not a rebellion but a moral statement of truth that the detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has become an emblem of ethnic injustice and political persecution against Ndigbo and the rest of other marginalized tribes.

“While known terrorists and bandits in the North are granted amnesty, protected, or negotiated with, the continuous incarceration of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who merely exercised his right to free speech is an insult to justice and the Nigerian Constitution.”

“By this national shutdown, the Igbo nation declares; “An injury to one of us is an injury to all.,” it added.

The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) Worldwide called on the Federal Government to immediately obey all court orders and release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu without delay.

“The government’s continued disobedience to judicial pronouncements undermines democracy and widens the cracks of national unity.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s freedom is not just an Igbo issue, it is a litmus test for Nigeria’s justice system and the nation’s commitment to equality before the law,” it further stated.

“Let every son and daughter of Igboland, from Aba to Kano, Onitsha to Lagos, Enugu to Jos, Port Harcourt to Abuja, stand as one family.

“Let every Igbo market, office, companies and business center fall silent in dignified solidarity on 20th October 2025.

“Let the world witness our unity. Let the Federal Government hear our voice. Let justice be done for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”