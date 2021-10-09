Aloy Ejimakor, the lawyer of the Indigenous People of Biafra, has said that the leader of the proscribed group, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was not averse to dialogue.

Ejimakor, a prominent United States of America-based lawyer, stated this in an interview he grated to Saturday Sun.

He said that Kanu had before now engaged governors from the South East in a dialogue.

He said the talks collapsed because of no fault of Kanu.

He was asked by Saturday Sun: “A lot of people are talking about finding a political solution to this impasse so that we can move on as a nation, and, from what we learnt, there are talks going on in that area. If your client is offered amnesty or freedom on the basis that he renounces his political stance, why won’t he accept the offer?

Ejimakor replied: “You will recall that back in early September 2017, Mazi Kanu was in talks with the South East governors, with the tacit blessings of the Federal Government.

“Then, all of a sudden, the dialogue was terminated and Python Dance was brought to bear.

“It was not Kanu that terminated the dialogue.

“When someone demands self-determination through referendum, he has shown sufficient consideration to the state, such that should warrant some reciprocity that can begin with a dialogue.

“Kanu has never ruled out dialogue.

“So, what’s stopping the authorities?”