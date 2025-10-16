Nnamdi Kanu fit to stand for trial, ailment not life-threatening – NMA tells court

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), on Thursday, informed the Federal High Court in Abuja that the ailment of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is not life-threatening.

The medical panel set up by the NMA President said it had concluded the health assessment ordered by the court on the IPOB leader and found that Kanu is fit to stand trial.

Justice James Omotosho had directed the NMA to set up a panel to ascertain the actual health status of Kanu following conflicting medical reports presented by the defence and prosecution.

In the panel’s report submitted to the court on October 13 by the prosecution team led by Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), part of which was read in the open court during Thursday’s proceedings, it was stated that “the defendant’s ailment is not life-threatening.”

The team concluded that Kanu is fit to stand trial.

Based on the information contained in the report and in the absence of any objection from lawyers to parties, Justice Omotosho said the court was convinced that the defendant could proceed with the trial.

The judge subsequently granted Kanu six consecutive days, beginning from October 23, to open and close his defence.

The judge equally granted an oral application by defence lawyer Kanu Agabi, SAN, that Kanu’s legal team be granted a private consultation opportunity with the defendant outside the premises of the DSS.

Agabi said the defendant’s legal team was afraid that its consultation with him (Kanu) could be tapped or recorded by the DSS.

Justice Omotosho also acceded to Agabi’s request that the private meeting with Kanu be held in the courtroom, during which only the defendant and his lawyers would be present.

By the court’s directive, the private consultation meeting will be held within the courtroom between 9am and 12noon on October 22, while the trial will resume on October 23.