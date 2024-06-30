Nnamdi Kanu: Federal lawmaker holds talks with Buhari

The clamour for the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has received a boost as the representative of Ikwuano, Umuahia North and Umuahia South Federal Constituency of Abia State, Hon. Obi Aguocha, has visited former President Muhammadu Buhari in his country home in Daura, Katsina State.

It was learnt that the purpose of the visit was to seek Buhari’s intervention for a political solution to Kanu’s detention.

According to Aguocha: “For the missteps, utterances, and ill gestures of the past, especially on the part of my constituent and brother, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, I am deeply sorry.”

He further expressed his belief that a political resolution would not only address the grievances of parties on all sides, but promote greater understanding and unity within the country.

Buhari was said to have commended Aguocha’s his humility and dedication to serving his people and assured him that his approach was welcomed and that he would not be opposed to any political solution for Kanu’s release.

Also Read:

Recall that Hon. Aguocha recently led a group of 50 House of Representatives legislators across political and ethnic divides to sign a letter appealing to President Bola Tinubu to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Alhaji Lateef Fegbemi (SAN), to invoke section 174(1)(c) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, and section 107 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 in setting the pathway to reaching the desired outcome.

His meeting with former President Buhari is part of a broad-based initiative aimed at securing a speedy political resolution of the issues surrounding Kanu’s detention and trial.

It is also aimed at securing his release in the spirit of engendering dialogue and non-contentious approaches to resolving thorny national issues in the understanding that Kanu was willing, ready and able to embrace the new dynamics in joining hands across the country in building a new Nigeria where peace, equity, justice and prosperity shall reign.