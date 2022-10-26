Nnamdi Kanu Detention: IPOB expresses surprise on Buhari’s Spokesperson’s outburst 

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s Spokesperson’s outburst with respect to the travail being faced by the embattled group’s Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, saying that the organization is surprised at Garba Shehu’s level of ignorance.

The group in a statement signed by its Secretary, Media and Publicity, Comrade Emma Powerful assured Garba his co-travellers that extraordinary rendition of our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU will rather destroy Nigeria and not IPOB, alleging that “By kidnapping and renditioning Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Nigeria has commited international crime and must not go unpunished.”

The statement reads in part: “The world doesn’t need any further proof that IPOB is a peaceful movement. The kidnap of its Leader by Nigeria Government is a crime that must be punished. So, by this singular violation of international law, Nigeria is in already but instead of admitting the obvious its officials are busy playing to the gallery.

“But very soon, the masterminds of this heinous crime will be rounded up and handed over to the international criminal court, ICC for prosecution. IPOB is not a push-over movement, and we cannot be intimidated. Just very soon our oppressors will be taught by ICC in the language they understand.

“IPOB remains a nonviolent organisation but has been the victim of the high-handedness of the Nigeria Authorities. The wicked Nigeria security agents have continued their secret genocide against Biafra agitators. But they will pay for their atrocities very soon.

“We want Garba Shehu, Mungono the National Intelligence Agency and the Attorney General of Nigeria, Abubakar Malami to stop displaying their ignorance of international law. They should stop media trial of our Leader whose matter is already pending in a court of law, because the whole world knew them and understood that fulani has destroyed Nigeria and the world will not join them to call IPOB terrorist organisation.

“Mungono must settle terrorists and bandits he encourages and supports to cause havock in the North East and West of Nigeria because ordinary civilian and Christians there has seen hell from his plots and killings. He should play his politics to salvage his land from the hands of vampires ravaging North East and West of Nigeria. Mungono leave IPOB alone and face what is facing you and your people.”

Powerful noted that this time is not 1970 when the world looked the other way while they committed mass atrocities in Biafra land. IPOB is getting stronger by Kanu’s rendition while Nigeria is headed for destruction.

Recall that Shehu, the SSA, Media to President Buhari has been quoted as saying that the extraordinary rendition of IPOB leader would lead to the end of IPOB agitation.