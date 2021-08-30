Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium to host NNL Super Eight

The season ending Super Eight of the Nigeria National League will be staged at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, Enugu State.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi endorsed the hosting of the play offs at the multi-purpose 22,000 capacity stadium.

The stadium was named after the first President of Nigeria, Dr. Benjamin Nnamdi Azikiwe.

Eight teams in the NNL will be chasing the four available tickets to the Nigeria Professional Football League in a five-day tango from September 7 to 11, 2021 at the Stadium nicknamed the “The Cathedral”.

Gombe United FC, El-Kanemi Warriors FC of Maiduguri, Niger Tornadoes FC, DMD FC of Borno, Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan, Ekiti United and two teams from group B2 in the Southern conference are expected to arrive the coal city on September 5, 2021.

The draw for the play off will be conducted on September 6, 2021, with the opening ceremony and first game holding the next day.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the NNL, Senator Obinna Ogba, has praised Ugwuanyi and the entire Enugu State Government for yielding to host the play off.

Ogba, who is as well the Chairman of the Senate House Committee on Sports, said the action of Uwguanyi truly shows his passion for sports and interest in developing and empowering Nigerian youths through the power of football.

He said: “I cannot thank ‘Gburugburu’ enough.

“He has displayed what a great patriot he is by investing in the Nigeria project.

“He has sowed a huge seed in the NNL, one we will not forget in a hurry.

“We are eternally grateful to him and the people of Enugu State for this symbolic gesture.

“That is the way to go, instilling hope and confidence that we can get things done.

“This a huge support for our growing NNL, the most important domestic football League in Nigeria.

“It has been a very challenging season, my first year in office, and I know we can only get better.”

This will be the second time Enugu will be playing host to NNL.

The first was under late NNL Chairman, Hon. Chidi Ofo-Okenwa.