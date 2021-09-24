Nnamani points direction for APC leadership candidacy

Senator Ken Nnamani has promised to support someone who is ready to serve the party as mirror in the scheduled October 16 state congress of All Progressives Congress.

Nnamani made this statement in Enugu on Thursday during a stakeholders’ meeting of the party.

He thanked the stakeholders and the state caretaker Committee Chairman of the party, Chief Chikwado Chukwwunta, who is also a host, for making the gathering possible.

He hinted that the essence of the meeting was for general reconciliation of aggrieved members of the party.

Nnamani appealed to those who were not favoured during its ward and local government congresses to calm down as everybody would be carried along.

The former Senate president said that the party rushed to do zoning of who would become the next Party’s chairman for the scheduled state Congress.

He explained that the stakeholders would revisit the zoning, stressing that they would vote for someone who would be the mirror of the party.

Nnamani also said they wanted someone that would be anxious and eloquent enough to make suggestions before others and also capable of winning elections.

He, however, said he had not backed any candidate as everybody was free to contest.

He also noted that the party needed a consensus candidate to reduce expenses on its members who would want to run for chairmanship and other positions.

He pleaded with members to come together as one, a development he said would make them to win governorship position in 2023.

The APC chieftain appealed to the older members to accommodate the new members to bring in novel ideas capable of moving the party forward.

He equally suggested that the stakeholders should set up a committee that would guide them to select a consensus candidate in the forth coming congress.

In his remark, former Governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime, said he was in support of zoning to allow zones to be part of decision making.

Chime hinted that the party could not afford to work without zoning adding that the members all had capable people in each zone that would move the party forward.

He stressed that the worst mistake they would make again was to install mole as the party chairman adding that they needed someone that could resist temptation.

In his speech, a member of the Board of Trustee of the party, retired Major General JOJ Okoloagu, said that he was in support of zoning a development, he hinted, would make them win election.

Another chieftain of the party, Senator Ayogu Eze, said he was in support of Nnamani, noting that the committee, if formed, would help to harmonise things.

In the same vein, Chief Gbazuagu Nweke Gbazuagu, a top notch, appealed to interested party members to bear in mind that everybody would not be party chairman at the same time as it was meant for one person.

Nweke hinted that the party needed someone that would add value and one they would vouch for in terms of character urging party members to sheath their swords for the party to go on.

The former Speaker, Enugu State House of Assembly, Chief Eugene Odo, suggested that for the party to get it right the reconciliation should trickle down to wards and local governments before the state.

Odo said the stakeholders were not contesting membership longevity in the party adding that he was only interested in togetherness of the party for a better results.

He said on the issue of zoning that the party should list all the expected positions from state to federal government and share it equally for the interest of peace.

The former South East vice chairman of the party, Chief Emma Enukwu, described politics as marketing adding that they need people who would market the party to win election.

He remarked that the party had never won councillorship position in the state.

Enukwu rejected the issue of zoning saying that what the party needed was someone that could work hard to make a difference.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the stakeholders set up a nine-man committee that would look into the zoning system.

It included: Chief Eugene Odo, Chief Joe Mamelu, Chief Emma Okenwa, Chief Okey Ezea and Chief Ikechukwu Ugwuegede.

Others were Jerry Eneh, Chief Phil Eze, Dr Vivian Chukwuani and Chief Val Nnadozie.

The committee was urged to present its report on October 10.