Nnamani loses Enugu East to LP, congratulates Senator-elect

Former Enugu State Governor and Senator representing Enugu East, Dr Chimaroke Nnamani has lost his re-election bid to the Labour Party candidate, Kelvin Chukwu.

The LP candidate polled 69, 136 while Nnamani of the Peoples Democratic Party, scored 48, 701 votes.

Chukwu replaced his brother, Oyibo Chukwu, who was gruesomely murdered a few days before the February 25, presidential and National Assembly elections.

Oyibo’s death led to the postponement of the Enugu East senatorial election to March 18 same day the governorship and State Assembly elections would be held.

Meanwhile, Senator Nnamani has sent a congratulatory message to his rival, Chukwu over his victory in Saturday’s senatorial election.

The former governor in the message said the outcome of the election reflected the wishes of the majority of constituents adding “the people have spoken.”

He explained that “The result of the election is in tandem with the rave of the moment in the South East zone who have identified with the Labour Party. A contrary result would have negated the trend.

He said, “I wish the Enugu East senator-elect a successful tenure in the upper legislative chamber.”

He also told his supporters to remain calm and accept the outcome of the election in good faith.