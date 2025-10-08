Chief Victor Ogba, Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says the resignation of Uche Nnaji, former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, is a testament to President Tinubu’s zero tolerance for corruption.

Ogba stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday, in response to the development.

NAN reports that Nnaji resigned as minister on Tuesday over allegations of certificate forgery.

Ogba commended President Tinubu for not allowing any form of sharp practices, irrespective of party affiliations.

According to him, for President Bola Tinubu to accept the embattled minister’s resignation is a demonstration of his intolerance for corruption, whether real or perceived.

“I also commend the minister for showing honour when it mattered most by throwing in the towel; it is in line with moral and orientational reforms.

He urged Nigerians to continue to support the policies of Tinubu’s administration, adding that they have long-term benefits.

According to him, Tinubu is rebuilding almost all facilities in Nigeria’s polity, hence the need for our support.