Nnaji hails talents at Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League

Former D’Tigers head coach, Scott Nnaji, has praised Zenith Bank Plc for its ongoing sponsorship of the Women’s Premier Basketball League in collaboration with the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), aimed at fostering the development of young talents across the country.

Nnaji was at the stadium to watch some matches of the 2025 league season at the Savannah Conference Centre.

The league is currently taking place at the Indoor Basketball Hall, Package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Nnaji noted the emergence of numerous promising young players in the league.

He asserted that this trend is a positive development for the future of basketball in Nigeria.

He urged corporate bodies and affluent individuals to follow Zenith Bank’s example by investing in domestic basketball, thereby supporting the growth and development of young aspiring players.

Nnaji said: “We want to see the game improve and grow.

“The only area where we are truly excelling at the moment is the influx of young people interested in playing the game within the league.

“This is crucial for our basketball development. It is now up to corporate bodies and individuals to support the game, as Zenith Bank has been doing for many years.

“Zenith Bank has been a long-standing supporter, and we hope other corporate entities will join forces to encourage young players, particularly young female athletes, to pursue their careers in basketball.”

Meanwhile, Nigerian Customs girls bounced back to winning ways with a commanding 79-44 victory over Kada Angeles after losing their matches against Titans 71-57 and Air Warriors 64-56 in matchdays 2 and 3 respectively.

The Customs girls, in desperate need of a turnaround, started brightly, taking the first quarter 16-11, winning the second quarter 23-12, the third 23-09, and sealing the victory in the final quarter with a score of 17-12.

In another matchday 4 played on Friday, Plateau Rocks suffered their third defeat in the first phase of the Savannah Conference, losing 53-44 to Titans.

Coach Ringsum Solomon’s girls, who were seeking their second win in the conference after a convincing 79-40 triumph over the Ham Warriors on Day 3, found Titans tough to break.

They lost the first quarter 07-18, took the second quarter 11-07, but the Titans came strong again, winning the third quarter 15-17 and drawing the last quarter 11-11 to secure the win at 53-44.

The first phase of the Savannah Conference is expected to be concluded on August 4, 2025 with the next phase moving to Jos, Plateau State, commencing on August 24, 2025.

