Nmodu emerges GOCOP president, takes over from Chigbo

The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) has inaugurated a new Executive Council (EXCO)after a keenly contested election in Lagos State, with Danlami Nmodu taking over from Dr. Maureen Chigbo as president.

The members of the new EXCO were elected and affirmed by the congress of the body at its 9th Annual General Conference on October 8, 2025.

Others affirmed elected at the congress were Olumide Iyanda, Deputy President; Sufuyan Ojeifo, General Secretary; Akeem Oyetunji, Deputy General Secretary; Ngozi Onyeakusi, Treasurer; Moses Ebosele, Financial Secretary; and Kemi Yesufu as Publicity Secretary.

In his acceptance speech after his inauguration on October 9, 2025, Nmodu, the Publisher of Newsdiary Online, expressed gratitude to members of GOCOP for finding him worthy of the office of the president.

He promised to abide by the ideals, rules, and regulations of the Guild in order to take the body to a higher level of growth within the online publishing community in Nigeria.

He said: “I take the responsibility of the office seriously.

“Our members shall come first.

“I promise to work harmoniously with other EXCO officers and members to take GOCOP to a higher level of growth.”

Nmodu also promised to create more human capital and business opportunities for all members of GOCOP.

The presidency was the only contested position during the election between Nmodu and Segun Adeleye.

The other officers were returned unopposed.

Declaring the result of the election, Yusuf Ozi-Usman, the Chairman, Electoral Committee of GOCOP 2025, stated that out of a total of 120 registered members as at October 8, 2025, 114 were qualified, by the provision of the GOCOP constitution, to vote and be voted for.

He also disclosed that out of the 114, 80 members attended the AGC in person, while 71 voted physically, nine members did e-voting.

Nmodu scored a total of 63 votes to emerge the winner.