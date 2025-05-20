NMA urges government to prioritise doctors’ welfare

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has urged employers of medical personnel including the government to prioritise the welfare of medical doctors to address the recurring issue of japa syndrome in the country.

NMA’s National President, Prof Bala Audu, stressed this point in Uyo Akwa Ibom State while speaking to journalists during the grand reception organised by NMA in the state in honour of the newly appointed commissioners, SSA(medical) and SSA (insurance) held at the doctor’s mess on Monday.

Audu, who hinted that the shortage of medical personnel is not peculiar to Nigeria alone but the entire world, said the only way to retain medical doctors is for the government at all levels to prioritize their welfare in the country.

He said, “Shortage of medical doctors is not peculiar to Akwa Ibom State alone or Nigeria, in fact, the entire world is experiencing a shortage of medical workers.

“What I will advise is that employers of medical personnel including governments at all levels should prioritise the welfare of doctors in order to retain them.”

He lauded the health workforce retention policy of Governor Umo Eno which he noted is aimed at prioritising the welfare of medical personnel in the state.

Audu called on the governor to ensure universal applicability of standards in all the health care facilities across the state.

“The health sector is part of the governor, Umo Eno’s ARISE agenda. I have seen what he has done in the health care sector. I have seen the health workforce retention policy.

“In the healthcare sector, no matter what you do in terms of health infrastructures, in terms of equipping health facilities, you must make sure there is unity in the health workforce, particularly the associations.

“What I want the governor to do particularly is to ensure universal applicability of standards of health care across all the facilities of health systems in the state, that means that all teaching hospitals owned by the state government must have standard health care that is befitting of a tertiary hospital.

“The personnel must be appropriate, the building must be adequate and the equipment must be correct and functional so that personnel working there will have what it takes to work and serve the people of the state” Audu said.

In his welcome address, the chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association in the state, Dr Aniekan Peter commended Umo Eno for appointing three commissioners with medical backgrounds to the state executive council.

He pledged the association’s support for the commissioners and the governor to ensure that the health care needs of the people are given the desired attention.

“We will stand with you and stand with your principal Umo Eno to ensure that the welfare of medical personnel is taken to its zenith and the health of our people is guaranteed,” he said.

Peter, who labelled the commissioners as ambassadors of the association in the state, said that the health centre initiative introduced by the association in March, this year, has touched many lives in the state.

He added that its collaboration with ECWS and teaching hospitals will also touch the lives of many, especially the rural dwellers in the state.

