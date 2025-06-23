NMA urges end to leadership crisis at Yaba psychiatric hospital

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has called for strict adherence to the laid-down process for the tenure and appointment of the Acting Medical Director of the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba.

In a statement on Monday, Lagos NMA Chairman, Dr Babajide Saheed, said the institution is on the verge of administrative collapse due to the emerging crisis over the appointment of Acting Medical Director.

According to him, NMA is duty-bound to speak on behalf of its members and the broader healthcare community when actions within the system undermine integrity, efficiency, and the well-being of patients and professionals.

Saheed commended the Minister of State for Health, Dr Adekunle Salako and the Federal Ministry of Health for their initial steps in responding to the staff’s concern.

“We are compelled to register our strong dissatisfaction with the decision to retain Dr Olugbenga Owoeye—whose tenure as Medical Director has expired—as Acting Medical Director.

“This move is deeply concerning. A second-term appointment must be earned on merit,” Saheed said.

He urged the Ministry to deliver the health mandate of President Bola Tinubu by prioritising institutional stability, staff welfare, and patient-centred care.

The NMA leader further appealed to the Ministry to avoid decisions not in tandem with the provisions of Public Service Rules and hence crisis-prone.

He emphasised that the Association would continue to engage and collaborate with relevant authorities to ensure adherence to laid-down processes.

“NMA demands the immediate reversal of Dr Owoeye’s appointment as Acting Medical Director.

“Appointment of the ‘next’ most senior and competent officer as acting medical director pending the appointment of substantive medical director in line with public service rules and established circulars (SGF.50/S.II/C.2/268)

“An open, transparent, and merit-driven process for the selection of a substantive medical director,” he said.

Saheed called for further engagement with NMA and MDCAN to ensure that the situation does not degenerate into a full-blown crisis.

According to him, NMA stands firm in its conviction that leadership in healthcare institutions must reflect merit, accountability, and service to the people.

“The health of Nigerians is not a bargaining chip. It is a sacred responsibility that must be safeguarded by all of us,” Saheed said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, is an institution that is the pride of mental health care in Nigeria.

