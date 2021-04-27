The Nigerian Medical Association has called for an end to incessant rate of abductions in the country, saying the heinous act is disturbing.

The President of the association, Prof. Innocent Ujah, made the appeal during a visit by the national officers of NMA to Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau in Jos.

The visit was to intimate the governor on events of NMA’s 61st Annual Conference and Delegates meeting holding from April 26 to May 2 in Jos.

He said the situation called for urgent action and urged Lalong as the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, to consult with his colleagues toward finding lasting solutions to the security challenges.

“What is happening in the country now is very disturbing to us.

“Many people are being killed, many people are being abducted and maimed,” he said.

He said the act was affecting medical services and particularly the distressed families, saying they risk death because of anxiety, especially if they are hypertensive.

“Access to health will be limited, because those providing services will not want to go to areas where there is insecurity. A lot of people (medical personnel) are running away from Borno; doctors and nurses are moving to where there is security.

“Solutions must be found to this, it is very painful. If we can get peace, we can get development and I believe it is very possible because what we need is commitment,” he said.

He said the association on Monday conducted a medical outreach to the Nigeria Correctional Services as part of its efforts toward achieving universal health coverage

He said the outreach was hinged on the Sustainable Development Goal 2030, which is toward ensuring every Nigerian had access to health, saying poverty should not be a barrier to access health services.

Ujah said a town hall meeting was scheduled as part of activities organised for the conference, with the objective of looking into local production of vaccine, which was popular in the 1970s.

He said the venture required political will and an enabling environment with human and material resources for its success.

“It is capital intensive, not just human capacity, but equipment and environment,” he said.

He thanked Lalong for supporting the construction of NMA headquarters in Abuja and facilitating relative peace in Plateau where conferences, festivals and other events are holding.

Responding, Lalong promised to continue to ensure enabling environment where medical personnel could render their services effectively.

“We have cut down land fees into half, so you can come and set up your private clinics here,” he said.

He said government was committed toward addressing the security challenges in the country, saying “it is not the best of time in respect to security, I know the challenges we are going through”.

He urged Nigerians to pray for the country, saying government is doing its best to put an end to the security challenges in the country.

“Evil will not prevail in Nigeria, and by God grace, everything will be over, we will face the challenges. We regret what is going on and we pray that God will grant those who lost their lives eternal rest and those in captivity we are also doing our best,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the conference is themed “Nigeria and the global Health Agenda 2030”.