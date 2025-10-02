NMA suspends strike in Oyo after governor’s intervention

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Oyo State chapter, has suspended its planned strike slated to begin on October 2, following the timely intervention of Governor Seyi Makinde.

The association’s General Secretary, Dr Tobi Bright, announced the suspension in a statement released on Thursday in Ibadan,the state capital.

Bright thanked members for their patience and acknowledging the governor’s proactive engagement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NMA had earlier threatened to commence industrial action if the state government failed to address critical demands affecting members’ welfare.

The demands included improved remuneration, timely payment of allowances, employment of more staff, infrastructural development, and proper governance structure at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital (LTH), among several pressing concerns.

According to Bright, Makinde visited LAUTECH Teaching Hospital on Sept. 30, where he pledged to settle promotion arrears and pay the minimum wage award in three equal instalments.

The governor promised to constitute and inaugurate the hospital’s board within one week.

He also pledged to make the Chief Medical Director’s appointment substantive alongside the Board’s formation.

He added that the computation and payment of the Medical Residency Training Fund and accoutrement allowance would be among the new Board’s first tasks.

“An additional N35 million subvention was approved,’ he said.

The association commended its members for their unity, the public for its support, and the governor for acting swiftly to prevent a breakdown in healthcare services across Oyo State.

Bright expressed optimism that the intervention would improve collaboration between the NMA and the government, ultimately ensuring more effective and accessible healthcare delivery in the state. (NAN)