NMA seeks more time to ascertain Nnamdi Kanu’s health status

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) committee set up to assess the health status of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has sought for more time to complete the report.

The Department of State Services (DSS)’s lawyer, Suraj Sa’ada, SAN, told Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday

Sa’ada informed that the medical panel was yet to conclude its assignment.

He said the panel planned to do a thorough job and should be given adequate time.

He suggested that the committee be given another one week to enable it conclude its task.

Kanu’s counsel, Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, did not object to the one week adjournment sought by Sa’ada, and Justice Omotosho adjourned the matter until October 16.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the judge had, in a ruling on September 26, ordered the NMA President to, among others, constitute a team of medical experts to examine Kanu and ascertain whether or not he is still fit to undergo his ongoing terrorism trial.