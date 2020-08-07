The Chairmanship election of the Enugu State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association on Thursday turned bloody as persons suspected to be hired thugs invaded the venue.

Members of the association had gathered at the Michael Okpara Square in Enugu for the election and had started voting when the thugs invaded the venue.

Some suffered serious injuries from the thugs who invaded the venue, allegedly sponsored by a faction of the NMA.

The thugs, numbering over 30, had stormed the venue with dangerous weapons while voting was going on and started destroying chairs, tables and canopies among other objects being used for the election.

Based on the video and pictures obtained by our Correspondent, some unidentified members of the Association sustained injuries.

Ballot boxes were broken, with the papers were scattered on the floor.

The Chairman of the NMA in the state, Dr. Ike Okwesili, were thoroughly beaten.

Okwesili’s whereabouts remained unknown since the attack.

His phone lines were inaccessible just as one of the doctors declared: “We hope he is fine wherever he maybe because he was brutalised.”

The policemen who were drafted to the venue of the election had hectic time preventing major casualties.

Trouble had started by the alleged insistence of some Resident Doctors drawn from the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, Parklane to participate in the exercise against rules barring them from doing so by their failure to update their membership financially.

The Okwesili-led executive was said to have insisted that the rules must be followed in the election.

The affected members were said to have regrouped when the election had gone midway and began to destroy things with their hired thugs.

It could be recalled that members of the same group had a few weeks ago announced that they had suspended the NMA chairman over alleged constitutional breaches.