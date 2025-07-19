NMA demands immediate withdrawal of FG’s pay circular

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Abia State Chapter has called on the Federal Government to immediately withdraw the circular on the review of allowances for medical and dental officers in its employ.

It demanded the withdrawal of the circular before the expiration of a 21-day ultimatum issued by the national body, which started counting down on July 2.

The Abia State Chairman of the body, Dr. Ezinwa Ezuruike, made the call while addressing newsmen in Umuahia, the state capital, on Friday.

Ezuruike said the union “rejected the circular in its entirety” and called for a new one that reflected the previous agreements reached with the government.

He said that the government had issued a circular through the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission on June 27, 2025 to address the consequential adjustments of allowances of doctors.

He described the recent circular as a gross violation of the previous collective bargaining agreement with the government.

He said: “We at NMA Abia, having x-rayed all the issues at hand, state that we align totally and unequivocally with the ultimatum issued by our national body.

“It is saddening that at such a critical period of our national development, the welfare of doctors is still being relegated to the background.”

Ezuruike further said that the union also fully supported the 18-point demand of the national body that must be met to avert the impending strike.

He disclosed that part of the demands was the immediate reversal of the appointment of other healthcare professionals as consultants in hospitals, to ensure patient safety and uphold standards of care.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that approval of specialist allowances for all doctors and implementation of scarce skills allowances for medical consultants were among the association’s demands.

