NMA demands for release of abducted members

Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has demanded the unconditional release of one of its members, Prof. Ekanem Ephraim, who was abducted from her residence by unknown gunmen Thursday in Calabar.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Friday in Calabar, the NMA Chairman in Cross River, Dr Felix Archibong, said that the kidnapped doctor worked with University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH).

Archibong said that the kidnappers disguised themselves as patients, adding that as Ephraim was giving them to the audience, they brought out weapons and whisked her away at about 7.15 p.m.

“We are sure that they are kidnappers because they have reached out to the family, demanding ransom.

“Although the matter had been reported at a police, we want the good people of Cross River, especially the governor, to help us by ensuring that our abducted member is rescued and returned to her loved ones unconditionally,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Cross River Command, DSP Irene Ugbo, confirmed the incident when contacted by NAN.

Ugbo said that men of the force were already on the trail of the kidnappers to know where the victim was taken to.

“Let us be positive and prayerful for the police to get to the root of the matter and rescue her from her assailants,” she said.

Medical practitioners have, of recent, been targets of kidnappers in the state, resulting in NMA embarking on industrial actions in some occasions to get their members released.