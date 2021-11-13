NMA congratulates Soludo, urges him to make Anambra medical tourism haven

The Nigerian Medical Association has congratulated Prof. Chukwuma Soludo and Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim on their victory and issuance of Certificate of Return as governor- and deputy governor-elect of the state.

The NMA, in a congratulatory message signed by Dr Jide Onyekwelu and Dr Dubem Awachie, Chairman and Secretary of the Anambra State Branch of the association, commended the electorate and Anambra people for a peaceful poll.

The medical professionals said they are glad that the incoming administration has a medical doctor as a deputy and expressed the hope that it would be a new dawn for the health sector in the state.

“Warm greetings from the Leadership and members of NMA, Anambra State. We heartily wish to felicitate with your distinguished self, your running-mate and our Hippocratic brother, Dr. Ibezim, the deputy governor-elect.

“We also want to congratulate the leadership of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and Gov. Willie Obiano and all good people of Anambra on your massive victory at the election.

“The NMA is grateful to God for the peaceful, credible and widely accepted election process, which is worthy of emulation nationwide,” it stated.

The NMA said it had been working closely with our successive State Governments in improving healthcare delivery to Anambra people and promised to work with the Soludo-led administration to make it better when he assumes office.

It described the victory at the polls as an affirmation and appreciation of his immense contributions to the prosperity of Anambra and Nigeria and the belief in his ability to positively transform Anambra.

“As you have received your Certificate of Return, we enthusiastically look forward to working with you, in formulating and implementing policies geared towards the provision of Quality Healthcare Services as well as policies and transformation of our State to a Medical Tourism Haven, which is a key component of your Roadmap for Anambra State.

“Accept the assurances of our best regards,” the NMA stated.