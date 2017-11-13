NLTF tasks lottery operators, licensees on 20% remittance

The National Lottery Trust Fund on Monday called on lottery operators, licensees and business promoters in Jigawa to ensure regular and prompt remittance of 20 per cent lottery proceeds to the agency.

The Executive Secretary of NLTF, Habu Ahmed, made the call during the handing over of an ambulance and 100 mattresses donated by the agency to the General Hospital Gumel, Gumel Local Government Area, Jigawa.

Ahmed said: “I call upon our lottery operators and licensees, and indeed business promoters that engage in any form of promotional lottery to keep their obligations of remitting 20 per cent lottery proceed to the Trust Fund.

“Government will no longer tolerate sharp practices that undermine the growth and development of lottery good causes in the country.”

He said that Section 40 (a) of the National Lottery Act 2005, the law establishing the agency, empowered it to utilise the proceeds generated from all national lottery operations to executive “good cause projects’’ across the country.

He explained that the projects were executed for the benefit and well-being of Nigerians.

Ahmed noted that the good causes covered by the agency’s mandate included projects for the advancement, upliftment and promotion of sports development, education, social services, public welfare and relief as well as management of natural disasters.