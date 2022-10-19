NLO selected team to go on UK tour – Ogunnowo

Chief Operating Officer of the Nationwide League One, Olushola Ogunnowo, has informed of plan to have an NLO Selected Team go on tour of the UK.



Ogunnowo who is in England with five NLO club owners on an eight-day business tour facilitated by London-based NVA Sports & Entertainment Group (NVA SEG), gave the hint.



The Nigerian football businessmen and the NLO COO were at the English Football Association training ground, St. George Park in the city of Burton on the invite of Burton Albion FC on Tuesday.



Later that evening, they watched the English Football League Trophy game between Burton Albion and Bradford City which ended 4-0 at the Pirelli Stadium.



According to Ogunnowo, “We are here for core business purposes and to have strategic partnerships with some of the English League clubs that have well-structured youth football models.



“We are impressed with what we have seen in Burton Albion, its development spanning over five and half decades.



“Burton Albion player’s development model, right from a tender age of seven to nine, our NLO clubs can learn from.



“We are looking at how some of the NLO teams can work with some of these clubs as regards player development, players and coaches exchange and a lot more.



“The NLO is about youth engagement in football and we have over 70million of them, who are active in football, so we also want to learn more from English football.



“We will plan to bring NLO Selected Team to come to tour the UK and play the Burton U19 team.”